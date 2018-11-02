AB-Chain RTB (RTB) Reaches Market Cap of $311,027.00

AB-Chain RTB (CURRENCY:RTB) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, AB-Chain RTB has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AB-Chain RTB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. AB-Chain RTB has a total market capitalization of $311,027.00 and approximately $874.00 worth of AB-Chain RTB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00150372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00251985 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $628.66 or 0.09938558 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AB-Chain RTB Profile

AB-Chain RTB’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. AB-Chain RTB’s total supply is 27,857,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,301,455 tokens. AB-Chain RTB’s official message board is medium.com/ab-chain. AB-Chain RTB’s official website is ab-chain.com. AB-Chain RTB’s official Twitter account is @AB_CHAIN.

AB-Chain RTB Token Trading

AB-Chain RTB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AB-Chain RTB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AB-Chain RTB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AB-Chain RTB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

