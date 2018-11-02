AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,479,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,903 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of AbbVie worth $229,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

