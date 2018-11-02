ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for ABIOMED in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ABIOMED’s FY2019 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.67.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $7.72 on Friday, reaching $384.66. 32,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,815. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.27, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.03. ABIOMED has a twelve month low of $186.72 and a twelve month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

In other ABIOMED news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at $21,172,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,106,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,551,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,610,000 after acquiring an additional 401,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 691,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,988,000 after acquiring an additional 176,394 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 1,030.0% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,325,000 after acquiring an additional 582,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,115,000 after acquiring an additional 107,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

