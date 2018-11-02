ABLE (ABLX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ABLE (CURRENCY:ABLX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. ABLE has a total market cap of $0.00 and $135.00 worth of ABLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABLE has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ABLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00043155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00057403 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001640 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000315 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Ubcoin Market (UBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ABLE Token Profile

ABLE is a token. ABLE’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ABLE is medium.com/@ableproject. The Reddit community for ABLE is /r/ABLEproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ABLE’s official Twitter account is @Ablecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. ABLE’s official website is www.able-project.io.

ABLE Token Trading

ABLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

