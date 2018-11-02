Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Stake Increased by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $45.13.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

