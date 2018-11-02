ACCO Brands (ACCO) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 967,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 520,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $852.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $507.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.26 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $194,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,001.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Boris Elisman purchased 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $50,542.84. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,167,639.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 562.2% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,442,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,768 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 261,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,510,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 131,036 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 113,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

