ACM Research (ACMR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $13.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 26,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,122. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $20.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $4,335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $931,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $162,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

