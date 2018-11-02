Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 20,256 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $595,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 490,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,364 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACOR shares. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

