Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

