Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,138.59% and a negative return on equity of 104.86%. The company had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 49,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,953. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,138 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,484,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after buying an additional 139,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

