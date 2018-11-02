Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOTS. ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Narbeh Derhacobian bought 10,000 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,371.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 43,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOTS stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Adesto Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adesto Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

