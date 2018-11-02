Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) is Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,890 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. Adobe Systems makes up 2.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $32,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $565,496,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,736 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,939,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems stock opened at $248.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.68 and a 52 week high of $277.61.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total transaction of $745,918.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,608,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,790 shares of company stock worth $2,303,462 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.17.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

