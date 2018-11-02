Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. First Analysis boosted their price target on Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Shares of ADSW opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,944,000 after buying an additional 282,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 861.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.