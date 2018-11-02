Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Downgraded to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.82. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,957.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 73.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 293,975 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.