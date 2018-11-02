Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vectren Corp (VVC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vectren were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vectren by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,188,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vectren by 9.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after buying an additional 112,613 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vectren during the second quarter valued at about $51,108,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vectren by 30.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 681,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vectren during the second quarter valued at about $45,774,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVC stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vectren Corp has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

