Aecom (ACM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aecom from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of Aecom stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,812. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. Aecom has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Aecom had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $52,211.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aecom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,294,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,132,000 after purchasing an additional 375,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aecom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,819,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,177,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in Aecom by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,434,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,420,000 after buying an additional 389,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aecom by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,403,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,395,000 after buying an additional 1,239,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aecom by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,629,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

