AFLAC (AFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Aflac’s third-quarter 2018 earnings of $1.03 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.04% and increased 21.2% year over year. Results buoyed up on overall favorable pretax margins and a lower effective tax rate as a result of tax reform. The recovery in its Japan segment from a change in business mix is impressive. Its U.S. segment should continue to perform strongly. A lower tax rate would aid its margins. A solid balance sheet with disciplined capital management is another positive. However, increasing expenses and foreign exchange volatility are some concerns.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $42.87 on Monday. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,590.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in AFLAC by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,562,000 after buying an additional 605,896 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 227,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 98,483 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

