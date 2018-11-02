Aion (AION) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Aion has a total market cap of $102.21 million and $2.00 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00006655 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, RightBTC, BitForex and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00150714 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00252415 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.58 or 0.09873996 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012998 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 465,934,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,806,287 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Bilaxy, Liqui, LATOKEN, DragonEX, RightBTC, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

