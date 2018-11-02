Airgain (AIRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Airgain’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Airgain updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.78. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,183. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 million, a PE ratio of 125.55 and a beta of 2.22. Airgain has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Airgain from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Airgain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

