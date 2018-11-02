Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 181.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AKTS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

AKTS stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,304. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, VP David Aichele sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $72,751.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $55,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,193 shares of company stock valued at $379,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,361,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 178,419 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3,061.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 137,775 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $611,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

