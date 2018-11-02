Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Alcentra Capital reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Alcentra Capital had a negative net margin of 43.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABDC. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 247,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alcentra Capital stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Alcentra Capital has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $76.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

