Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2018

Equities research analysts predict that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Alcentra Capital reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Alcentra Capital had a negative net margin of 43.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABDC. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 247,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alcentra Capital stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Alcentra Capital has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $76.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Earnings History and Estimates for Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC)

