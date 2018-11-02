Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 58.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.15. 1,103,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,862. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $148,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $429,179. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.3 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i.

