Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Trading Up 6.8%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.91 and last traded at $119.70. Approximately 1,912,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,784,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALXN shares. BidaskClub cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

