ALGAE TEC LTD/S (ALGXY) vs. Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Financial Survey

ALGAE TEC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ALGAE TEC LTD/S and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALGAE TEC LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than ALGAE TEC LTD/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALGAE TEC LTD/S and Anavex Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALGAE TEC LTD/S $2.05 million 1.48 -$6.08 million N/A N/A Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$13.46 million ($0.33) -7.73

ALGAE TEC LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ALGAE TEC LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ALGAE TEC LTD/S has a beta of 85.88, indicating that its share price is 8,488% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALGAE TEC LTD/S and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALGAE TEC LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Anavex Life Sciences N/A -70.18% -61.79%

Summary

ALGAE TEC LTD/S beats Anavex Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALGAE TEC LTD/S Company Profile

Affinity Energy and Health Limited produces and sells algal oil and biomass primarily to the nutraceutical market in Australia, India, and the United States. It offers algae products, such as proteins for consumption; and biofuel oils for the transportation and power generation. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71 to treat Alzheimer's disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

