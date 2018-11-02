Alkermes’ (ALKS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research note released on Tuesday. Cowen currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALKS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.34. 53,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $248.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $44,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $356,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alkermes by 46.2% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.