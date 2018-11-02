Allianz (ALV) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Commerzbank set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €210.35 ($244.59).

FRA ALV opened at €185.82 ($216.07) on Monday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

