Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Announces Earnings Results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions updated its FY18 guidance to $0.72-0.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 16,237,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,536. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

In other news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 25,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,012.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,262,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 3,174,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 893,405 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,040,000 after acquiring an additional 658,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,352,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,445,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,347,000 after acquiring an additional 367,072 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

