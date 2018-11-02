Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 179.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 274,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 176,298 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 78,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

