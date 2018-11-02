Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,536 Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLYC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 193,828 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 41,685.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 125,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1,696.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 223,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLYC opened at $12.75 on Friday. GlycoMimetics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $543.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 3.23.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, SVP John L. Magnani sold 25,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John L. Magnani sold 14,200 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $198,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

GLYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

