Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,422 Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,682,000 after acquiring an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,337,000 after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 53,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Drexel Hamilton upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Vertical Research cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

