Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Aduro BioTech worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 105.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 70.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 27.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the second quarter worth $130,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $32,113.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 24,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $156,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,160 shares of company stock worth $819,523. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $4.77 on Friday. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a negative net margin of 591.66%. Research analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADRO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

