Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,144,000 after purchasing an additional 683,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13,004.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 670,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,457 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,461,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 708,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 292,755 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $123,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,951.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $872,261.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $110.50 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52 week low of $91.10 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.