Altcoin (ALT) Hits Market Cap of $348,434.00

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Altcoin has a market cap of $348,434.00 and approximately $3,262.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altcoin token can currently be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00044720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. In the last week, Altcoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Altcoin Token Profile

Altcoin (ALT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. The official website for Altcoin is altcoinmarketcap.com. Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Altcoin Token Trading

Altcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Altcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

