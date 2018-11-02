Altria Group (MO) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Argus

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 535,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

In related news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,589,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,263,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,273,000 after acquiring an additional 855,416 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,492,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,215,000 after acquiring an additional 460,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,461,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,989 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.