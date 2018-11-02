Amazon.com (AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,091.53.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,661.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,466. The stock has a market cap of $748.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,086.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,272 shares of company stock worth $66,675,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,405,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 441.4% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.