Ameren (AEE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ameren from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.13.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ameren has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $67.23.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ameren by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.