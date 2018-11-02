Ameresco (AMRC) PT Raised to $16.50

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $664.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $16.59.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $521,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $863,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ameresco by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1,406.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 61,056 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameresco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameresco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,865,000 after buying an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.