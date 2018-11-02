American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Bonds Trading 3.9% Lower Earnings

An issue of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) debt fell 3.9% against its face value during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.5% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2027. The debt is now trading at $92.00 and was trading at $94.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXL. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter worth $28,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,564 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter worth $8,935,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter worth $8,628,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter worth $9,172,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

