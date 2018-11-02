American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 18,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $2,102,605.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $20,541,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,506 shares of company stock worth $46,961,077. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $100.52 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $98.22 and a 1 year high of $121.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.31. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

