American National BankShares (AMNB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut American National BankShares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National BankShares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American National BankShares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of AMNB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $313.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.63. American National BankShares has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 24.19%. Analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Maddux bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,402 shares in the company, valued at $763,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,698 shares of company stock valued at $137,072. 5.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

