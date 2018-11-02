Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,544,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,359,175,000 after purchasing an additional 660,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,019,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,918,990,000 after acquiring an additional 55,849 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,585,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,433,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Amphenol by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,948,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after acquiring an additional 335,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1,165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, VP William J. Doherty sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $1,815,744.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,706,069 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $89.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.