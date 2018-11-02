Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,439,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,108,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,754,305,000 after buying an additional 2,011,856 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,824,553 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $133,659,000 after buying an additional 1,361,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,987,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after buying an additional 1,360,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of APC stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

