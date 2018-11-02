Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Cogent Communications reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Robert N. Beury, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $161,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock worth $1,744,801. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $266,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

