Analysts Offer Predictions for Transocean LTD’s Q1 2019 Earnings (RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Royes expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIG. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

NYSE:RIG opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Transocean has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 684,469 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 48,292 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 54,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,896,766 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 247,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $1,467,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Transocean news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.