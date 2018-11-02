Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (AHT) Price Target at $2,375.71

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,391.25 ($31.25).

AHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Ian Sutcliffe acquired 13,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, with a total value of £249,958.02 ($326,614.43).

LON AHT traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,974.50 ($25.80). The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,476 ($19.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

