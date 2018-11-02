Analysts Set Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) PT at $14.13

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of ERII opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.24 million, a PE ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 31,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $275,413.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

