Analyzing Gogo (GOGO) and Telecom Italia (TI.A)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI.A) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Gogo alerts:

67.9% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Gogo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -18.42% N/A -11.25% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gogo has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telecom Italia pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Gogo does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gogo and Telecom Italia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 5 1 0 2.00 Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 51.17%. Given Gogo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gogo and Telecom Italia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $699.09 million 0.69 -$171.99 million ($2.17) -2.55 Telecom Italia $23.00 billion 0.14 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Gogo.

Summary

Gogo beats Telecom Italia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include AVANCE, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italian voice and data operations on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers; the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle; and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group. The Brazil segment includes mobile and fixed telecommunications operations in Brazil. The Other Operations segment includes finance companies and other minor companies not strictly related to the core business. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.