Analyzing RYB Education (RYB) & China Education Alliance (CEAI)

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) and China Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:CEAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get RYB Education alerts:

11.4% of RYB Education shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of China Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RYB Education and China Education Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education $140.80 million 3.71 $7.11 million $0.27 67.59 China Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RYB Education has higher revenue and earnings than China Education Alliance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RYB Education and China Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Education Alliance 0 0 1 0 3.00

RYB Education currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.73%. China Education Alliance has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 212,400.00%. Given China Education Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Education Alliance is more favorable than RYB Education.

Profitability

This table compares RYB Education and China Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education 2.48% 3.55% 1.60% China Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RYB Education beats China Education Alliance on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and alliance participants, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 85 directly operated and 210 franchise kindergartens; and 953 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

China Education Alliance Company Profile

China Education Alliance, Inc., an education service company, provides on-line education and on-site training services in the People's Republic of China. It is involved in the distribution of educational resources through the Internet. The company's edu-chn.com Website, an education network platform based on network video technology and data sources of education resources, offers database under the Famous Instructor Test Paper Store name that comprises approximately 350,000 exam and test papers, and courseware for college, secondary, and elementary schools, as well as video on demand services, which include tutoring of exam papers and techniques. It also provides on-site teaching and training services under the name of Classroom of Famed Instructors that primarily cover the education curriculum of junior, middle, and high schools. In addition, the company offers vocational and language training services; and an on-line vocational training service through 360ve.com Website, which is an Internet platform for training agencies and schools to offer their services. Further, it owns and operates two foreign language schools. China Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Harbin, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.