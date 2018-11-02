Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,858 shares of company stock valued at $68,953,653 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.99.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $119.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

