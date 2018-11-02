Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANIK. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

ANIK stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $511.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $69.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.12 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 81.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 134.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

